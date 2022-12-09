We Are China

Xi says China to continue supporting Iraq's reconstruction

Xinhua) 15:20, December 09, 2022

RIYADH, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday that China will continue supporting Iraq's economic reconstruction and help it restore industries, improve people's livelihood and achieve sustainable development.

Xi made the remarks during his talks with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani.

