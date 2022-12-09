Home>>
Xi says China to continue supporting Iraq's reconstruction
(Xinhua) 15:20, December 09, 2022
RIYADH, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday that China will continue supporting Iraq's economic reconstruction and help it restore industries, improve people's livelihood and achieve sustainable development.
Xi made the remarks during his talks with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani.
