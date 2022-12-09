We Are China

Xi says China supports Tunisia's development path, opposes external interference

Xinhua) 15:18, December 09, 2022

RIYADH, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- China firmly supports Tunisia in pursuing a development path suited to its national conditions, and opposes external interference in Tunisia's internal affairs, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Friday.

Xi made the remarks while meeting with his Tunisian counterpart, Kais Saied, in the Saudi capital Riyadh.

