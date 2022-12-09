Home>>
Xi says China supports Tunisia's development path, opposes external interference
(Xinhua) 15:18, December 09, 2022
RIYADH, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- China firmly supports Tunisia in pursuing a development path suited to its national conditions, and opposes external interference in Tunisia's internal affairs, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Friday.
Xi made the remarks while meeting with his Tunisian counterpart, Kais Saied, in the Saudi capital Riyadh.
