Xi says China to continue support for Sudan's political transition

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Chairman of Sudan's Sovereignty Council Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

RIYADH, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- China supports all parties in Sudan in continuing to push for steady political transition through dialogue and consultation, opposes interference by external forces in Sudan's internal affairs, and will continue to speak up for Sudanese friends on the international stage, Chinese President Xi Jinping said here Thursday.

Xi made the remarks while meeting with Chairman of Sudan's Sovereignty Council Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan in the Saudi capital Riyadh.

Calling China and Sudan good friends and good brothers who share weal and woe, Xi said that China is ready to join hands with Sudan to consolidate friendship and mutual trust, firmly support each other's core interests, deepen exchanges and cooperation in various fields, and push for steady and long-term growth of China-Sudan strategic partnership.

He stressed that China will continue to provide assistance for Sudan's development within its capacity, carry out cooperation in oil, agriculture, mining and other fields, and encourage capable Chinese enterprises to participate in construction projects in Sudan to help Sudan's economic and social development.

China is ready to work with Sudan and other Arab countries to deepen and expand exchanges and cooperation in various fields, and is ready to strengthen cooperation with Sudan within the framework of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation and strengthen coordination and cooperation at the United Nations and other multilateral institutions to safeguard the common interests of developing countries and the international fairness and justice, Xi said.

For his part, Al-Burhan extended congratulations on the success of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and Xi's election as general secretary of the CPC Central Committee.

With a long history, the friendship between the Sudanese and Chinese people is profound and solid, he said.

China has long been firmly supporting Sudan in maintaining national security and stability, said Al-Burhan, adding that he wishes to sincerely thank Xi and the Chinese people on behalf of the Sudanese government and all Sudanese people.

Sudan firmly supports China in safeguarding its core interests and firmly supports all China-proposed important initiatives, said Al-Burhan, adding that Sudan hopes the relations between Sudan and China and the overall relations between Arab countries and China will be further developed.

