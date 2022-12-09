Opportunities abound in China-ASEAN low-carbon investment cooperation: official
BEIJING, Dec. 8 (Xinhua) -- With the international community coming to a consensus on green and low-carbon transition and concrete action being taken, there is plenty of opportunity for cooperation on low-carbon investment between China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), a Chinese official said Thursday.
Su Wei, vice secretary-general of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), made the remarks at a workshop on China-ASEAN low-carbon investment cooperation.
The two sides should maintain institutionalized exchanges, strengthen experience and information sharing, as well as supply-demand matching, promote pragmatic cooperation on green projects, and boost green financial support, he said.
Nuki Agya Utama, executive director of the ASEAN Center for Energy, said that ASEAN members, while enhancing mutual learning, should also seek financing and technical support from the outside, and develop policies that will attract and promote low-carbon investment to improve the region's future energy security.
Zou Ji, CEO and president of Energy Foundation China, called on all parties to strengthen coordination and open up room for economic growth with green and low-carbon investment, consumption and trade.
The event, co-organized by the Belt and Road Center of the NDRC, the ASEAN Center for Energy, and the Energy Foundation China, attracted over 150 participants to discuss issues including energy access, renewable energy, power grids and electric transportation.
