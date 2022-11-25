China's top legislator calls for enhanced parliamentary exchanges with ASEAN

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, delivers a video speech at the closing ceremony of the 43rd General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) at the invitation of Cambodian National Assembly President Samdech Heng Samrin, also the chair of the 43rd AIPA General Assembly, on Nov. 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

BEIJING, Nov. 24 (Xinhua) -- Li Zhanshu, China's top legislator, said Thursday that China is willing to promote friendly parliamentary exchanges at various levels and through multiple channels with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Li, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, delivered a video speech at the closing ceremony of the 43rd General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) at the invitation of Cambodian National Assembly President Samdech Heng Samrin, also the chair of the 43rd AIPA General Assembly.

Noting that this year marks the 55th anniversary of ASEAN and the 45th anniversary of the AIPA, Li said China is pleased with the achievements of ASEAN's community building and the development of the AIPA.

Under the strategic guidance of leaders of China and ASEAN countries, the development of China-ASEAN relations has entered a fast lane, and the China-ASEAN comprehensive strategic partnership has gotten off to a good start, Li said.

He said the Chinese path to modernization is a path of peaceful development, and China remains committed to upholding world peace, promoting common development, following the principle of amity, sincerity, mutual benefit and inclusiveness, and pursuing friendship and partnership in its diplomacy with neighbors.

China believes that China-ASEAN cooperation will contribute to the peace and development of the Asia-Pacific region, Li said.

He added that China and ASEAN share some similar ideas and concepts of development, such as the people-centered philosophy, which has further facilitated the cooperation.

Stressing that legislative exchanges mark an important part of China-ASEAN relations, Li said the NPC of China will continue to carry out friendly exchanges with the AIPA and parliaments of ASEAN countries, enhance capacity building, strengthen the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and ASEAN, and make contributions to building a closer China-ASEAN community with a shared future.

