Chinese premier to hold "1+6" roundtable with heads of major int'l economic organizations
BEIJING, Dec. 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang will hold the seventh "1+6" Roundtable in Huangshan City, Anhui Province on Dec. 8 and 9, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said Wednesday.
He will meet with President David Malpass of the World Bank Group, Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva of the International Monetary Fund, Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala of the World Trade Organization, Director-General Gilbert F. Houngbo of the International Labor Organization, Secretary-General Mathias Cormann of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, and Chairman Klaas Knot of the Financial Stability Board, the spokesperson said.
Under the theme of "Strengthening Multilateral Cooperation for Global Common Development", they will have discussions and exchanges on issues including building an open world economy, boosting global economic recovery and growth and China's commitment to energizing world economy through deepening reform and opening-up, Mao added.
Photos
Related Stories
- Disastrous U.S. policies weigh on world economy
- World Economic Forum Annual Meeting focuses on 4 challenges
- Commentary: China to continue injecting much-needed certainty into world economy
- China's export controls contribute to open world economy: expert
- China stands ready to work with all countries to build an open world economy
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.