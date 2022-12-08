Chinese premier to hold "1+6" roundtable with heads of major int'l economic organizations

Xinhua) 09:11, December 08, 2022

BEIJING, Dec. 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang will hold the seventh "1+6" Roundtable in Huangshan City, Anhui Province on Dec. 8 and 9, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said Wednesday.

He will meet with President David Malpass of the World Bank Group, Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva of the International Monetary Fund, Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala of the World Trade Organization, Director-General Gilbert F. Houngbo of the International Labor Organization, Secretary-General Mathias Cormann of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, and Chairman Klaas Knot of the Financial Stability Board, the spokesperson said.

Under the theme of "Strengthening Multilateral Cooperation for Global Common Development", they will have discussions and exchanges on issues including building an open world economy, boosting global economic recovery and growth and China's commitment to energizing world economy through deepening reform and opening-up, Mao added.

