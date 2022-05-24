World Economic Forum Annual Meeting focuses on 4 challenges

Xinhua) 08:26, May 24, 2022

The sign of the World Economic Forum (WEF) is seen in Davos, Switzerland, May 22, 2022. The WEF 2022 Annual Meeting is held here from May 22 to 26. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

"The political, economic and social circumstances of our meeting are unprecedented. Davos will bring key global leaders from all parts of society together in person, and look at the consequences and repercussions for government policies and business strategies," said Klaus Schwab, founder and executive chairman of the WEF.

DAVOS, Switzerland, May 23 (Xinhua) -- The annual meeting 2022 of the World Economic Forum (WEF) officially kicked off in the Swiss town of Davos on Monday, focusing on four major challenges: geopolitical risks, pandemics, climate change, and global economic risks.

Convening under the theme "History at a Turning Point: Government Policies and Business Strategies", the Annual Meeting 2022 and its 200 sessions bring together global leaders from business, government and civil society for discussion to tackle global challenges and to shape a more sustainable and inclusive future.

A woman stands near a sign of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, May 22, 2022. The WEF 2022 Annual Meeting is held here from May 22 to 26. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

According to WEF, the agenda of the meeting will cover fostering global and regional cooperation; securing economic recovery and shaping a new era of growth; building healthy and equitable societies; safeguarding climate, food and nature; driving industry transformation; and harnessing the power of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Participants attend the welcome reception in the Congress Center for the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2022 Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, May 22, 2022. The WEF 2022 Annual Meeting is held here from May 22 to 26. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

The event will last till Thursday.

