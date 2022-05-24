World Economic Forum Annual Meeting focuses on 4 challenges
The sign of the World Economic Forum (WEF) is seen in Davos, Switzerland, May 22, 2022. The WEF 2022 Annual Meeting is held here from May 22 to 26. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
"The political, economic and social circumstances of our meeting are unprecedented. Davos will bring key global leaders from all parts of society together in person, and look at the consequences and repercussions for government policies and business strategies," said Klaus Schwab, founder and executive chairman of the WEF.
DAVOS, Switzerland, May 23 (Xinhua) -- The annual meeting 2022 of the World Economic Forum (WEF) officially kicked off in the Swiss town of Davos on Monday, focusing on four major challenges: geopolitical risks, pandemics, climate change, and global economic risks.
Convening under the theme "History at a Turning Point: Government Policies and Business Strategies", the Annual Meeting 2022 and its 200 sessions bring together global leaders from business, government and civil society for discussion to tackle global challenges and to shape a more sustainable and inclusive future.
A woman stands near a sign of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, May 22, 2022. The WEF 2022 Annual Meeting is held here from May 22 to 26. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
"The political, economic and social circumstances of our meeting are unprecedented. Davos will bring key global leaders from all parts of society together in person, and look at the consequences and repercussions for government policies and business strategies," said Klaus Schwab, founder and executive chairman of the WEF.
According to WEF, the agenda of the meeting will cover fostering global and regional cooperation; securing economic recovery and shaping a new era of growth; building healthy and equitable societies; safeguarding climate, food and nature; driving industry transformation; and harnessing the power of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.
Participants attend the welcome reception in the Congress Center for the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2022 Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, May 22, 2022. The WEF 2022 Annual Meeting is held here from May 22 to 26. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
The event will last till Thursday.
Photos
- China’s central bank to issue commemorative coins on cultural theme of auspiciousness, including two heart-shaped coins
- Population of endangered black-headed gulls exceeds 10,000 mark in NE China’s coastal city of Panjin
- China's self-developed floating airship breaks record
- Chinese germplasm bank conserves biodiversity in warm temperate zone
Related Stories
- Commentary: China to continue injecting much-needed certainty into world economy
- China's export controls contribute to open world economy: expert
- China stands ready to work with all countries to build an open world economy
- China calls on G20 members to strive for steady recovery of world economy by addressing both symptoms and root causes of problems they face
- China's growth to boost world economic recovery
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.