IOC Coordination Commission for Beijing 2022 publishes final report

Xinhua) 10:42, December 07, 2022

BEIJING, Dec. 7 (Xinhua) -- The final report of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Coordination Commission for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics was published on Tuesday, which detailed the achievements and learnings from hosting a safe and successful Games.

IOC President Thomas Bach said, "The success, the great hospitality of China and the Chinese people, the efficiency of the organizing committee at this truly exceptional Games will remain with us forever."

Zhang Jiandong, vice mayor of Beijing and executive vice president of Beijing 2022 Organizing Committee (BOCOG), delivered a final report of the Beijing Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games via video link to the IOC Executive Board, which held a meeting Tuesday.

"With the joint efforts in the past more than 7 years, the Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics was held safely and smoothly as scheduled in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic. The IOC played an important role in supporting Beijing 2022," Zhang said. "On behalf of the BOCOG, I would like to express my sincere gratitude."

Juan Antonio Samaranch Jr., the Chairman of the IOC Coordination Commission for Beijing 2022, spoke highly of Beijing 2022's efforts to make more people get involved in winter sports and achieve sustainable development in terms of venue reuse, carbon neutrality and water utilization.

At Beijing 2022, around 3,000 athletes from 91 countries and regions participated in the Games, setting two world records and 17 Olympic records in total. About 18,000 volunteers provided considerate services for the participants from all over the world, while more than 2,300 medical staff contributed to the safe Games.

"The Beijing Olympic Museum is preparing for its opening on June 23, 2023, and Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics anniversary celebration will be held from February 4 to March 4 next year," Zhang also offered recommendations for the IOC to further optimize Games delivery and experience.

