IOC names 11 research centers for athletes' health concerns
(Xinhua) 13:02, October 26, 2022
GENEVA, Oct. 25 (Xinhua) -- The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Tuesday announced 11 organizations as IOC Research Centers for 2023-2026 to protect athletes' health.
The IOC Research Centers "will each work widely to research, develop and implement effective preventive and treatment methods for sports-related injuries and illnesses, supported by a four-year grant from the IOC," an IOC statement said.
The centers come from Australia, Canada, Denmark, South Korea, the Netherlands, Norway, Qatar, South Africa, Britain, the United States, and a French-speaking Research Network composed of institutions from France, Belgium, Luxembourg and Switzerland.
