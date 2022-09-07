Gao Zhidan elected as new Chinese Olympic Committee president

BEIJING, Sept. 7 (Xinhua) -- Gao Zhidan was elected as president of the Chinese Olympic Committee (COC) by a secret ballot at an extraordinary meeting here on Wednesday.

Gao, also director of China's General Administration of Sport, succeeds former COC president Gou Zhongwen.

Gao, 59, noted that the COC has made great achievements by preparing for and competing at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, as well as promoting the development of the Olympic Movement in China over the past six years.

He also expressed that the COC will continue promoting the Olympic Spirit and the spirit of the Beijing Winter Olympics, and strengthen preparations for the Paris 2024 Summer Games, the Milan-Cortina Winter 2026 Games and the Hangzhou Asian Games.

The COC 2021 annual report was also voted through at the meeting.

