China Media Group wins four awards for Beijing 2022 broadcasters

Xinhua) 09:15, December 01, 2022

GENEVA, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) -- China Media Group won four awards on Wednesday as the International Olympic Committee (IOC) awarded official Olympic media rights holders across nine categories for their contributions to the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022.

China Media Group won gold for Best Olympic Program and Most Sustainable Operation and silver for Best Innovation and Set Design and Best On-Air Promotion.

"These awards recognize the creativity, passion and innovation that our media rights-holders display when sharing the magic of the Olympic Games with their audiences," said IOC President Thomas Bach in a news release.

