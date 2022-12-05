Means of production prices fall in China

Xinhua) 09:13, December 05, 2022

BEIJING, Dec. 4 (Xinhua) -- Most of the capital goods monitored by the Chinese government posted lower prices in late November compared with mid-November this year, official data showed.

Of the 50 major goods monitored by the government, which include seamless steel tubes, gasoline, coal, fertilizer, and agricultural processing products, 35 posted lower prices. Thirteen saw price increases, and two saw prices unchanged, said the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Hog prices dropped 7.4 percent in late November to 22.5 yuan (about 3.19 U.S. dollars) per kilogram, NBS data showed.

The figures, released every ten days, are based on a survey of nearly 2,000 wholesalers and distributors in 31 provincial-level regions nationwide.

