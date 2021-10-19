We Are China

China's raw coal output drops in September

Xinhua) 11:13, October 19, 2021

Trucks operate at the coal dock in Tianjin Port of north China's Tianjin, Oct. 11, 2021. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

BEIJING, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- China's raw coal output dropped 0.9 percent year on year to 330 million tonnes last month, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed Monday.

The September output represented a 1.8 percent decrease compared with the same period in 2019, the NBS said.

The country imported 32.88 million tonnes of coal in September, up 76 percent year on year.

In the January-September period, China produced 2.93 billion tonnes of raw coal, up 3.7 percent year on year, or up 3.6 percent from the same period in 2019.

In the past nine months, China imported 230.4 million tonnes of coal, down 3.6 percent year on year.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)