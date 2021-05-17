China's surveyed urban unemployment rate drops in April
BEIJING, May 17 (Xinhua) -- China's surveyed urban unemployment rate stood at 5.1 percent in April, 0.9 percentage points lower than the same period last year, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed Monday.
Compared with the March level, the April figure was 0.2 percentage points lower, said the NBS. A total of 4.37 million new urban jobs were created in the first four months.
The surveyed unemployment rate among those aged between 25 and 59, the majority of the labor market, stood at 4.6 percent last month.
Meanwhile, the surveyed unemployment rate in 31 major cities was 5.2 percent in April, 0.1 percentage points lower than that of March, according to the NBS.
The surveyed urban unemployment rate is calculated based on the number of unemployed people who have participated in the employment survey in urban areas.
Photos
Related Stories
- U.S. weekly jobless claims drop to 498,000, marking new low during pandemic
- China's population continues to grow in 2020: NBS
- Job loss a concern for 40 pct of workers worldwide: survey
- U.S. weekly jobless claims rise to 719,000 after dropping to one-year low
- China's 2020 surveyed urban unemployment rate within target
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.