China's 2020 surveyed urban unemployment rate within target

BEIJING, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- China's job market remained stable in 2020, with the surveyed unemployment rate in urban areas standing at 5.6 percent, below the government's annual target of around 6 percent, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed Monday.

A total of 11.86 million new urban jobs were created in 2020, completing 131.8 percent of the target set for the whole year, said the NBS.

In December, the surveyed urban unemployment rate was 5.2 percent, flat with the same period of the previous year.