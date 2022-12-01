Doctor performs surgery on his left wrist using right hand

People's Daily Online) 17:27, December 01, 2022

A doctor performed surgery on himself after getting off work on Nov. 4, 2022 at Taizhou Central Hospital in Taizhou city, east China's Zhejiang Province.

Zhou Jianyu, deputy head of the Department of Ultrasonography at the hospital, had suffered from ganglion cysts in his left wrist for a long time due to overuse of the wrist during work.

Zhou Jianyu (left) performs surgery on his left wrist. (Photo/Taizhou Evening News)

Days before the surgery, Zhou had felt unbearable pain in his left wrist, which made it difficult for him to stretch it and severely affected his work performance, prompting him to make a decision: he would remove the ganglion cysts through surgery.

As he was busy during the day, Zhou chose to perform the surgery when he got off duty that same day. He disinfected his wrist, applied local anaesthetic to it, and then began the surgery with assistance from his colleagues. The surgery was completed in about five minutes.

According to Zhou, it's quite common for doctors to perform surgical procedures on themselves.

Earlier this year, Zhou suffered from tissue injuries in his left arm and asked some younger doctors in his department to perform surgery on him, as he thought it would be a good opportunity for them to gain experience.

Knowing that ultrasound technology is very important for diagnosis and treatment of diseases, Zhou is always keen to gain professional knowledge in this field. After learning about Zhou's story, many Chinese Internet users expressed their respect for the brave doctor.

