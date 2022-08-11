Boy excitedly hugs his hero elder brother after surgery

August 11, 2022

In the hallway of a hospital in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, a four-year-old boy who suffered from leukemia excitedly hugged his eleven-year-old brother who is also the hematopoietic stem cells donor, after he went through a successful transplantation surgery.

