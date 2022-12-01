Tonnes of millennia-old coins found in east China

Xinhua) 11:12, December 01, 2022

NANJING, Dec. 1 (Xinhua) -- An ancient coin hoard containing 1.5 tonnes of coins dating back to the Tang (618-907) and Song (960-1279) dynasties has been discovered in east China's Jiangsu Province.

The underground remains were unearthed in Shuangdun Village, Jianhu County of Yancheng City. The pit mouth of the hoard was square, 1.63 meters long, 1.58 meters wide, and 0.5 meters deep. Bronze coins connected in series with straw ropes were neatly layered and paved inside. Most were from the Song Dynasty.

The uncovered coins were well-preserved, and most of them had clear inscriptions, suggesting important value for further research.

In ancient China, such hoards were often buried in the ground so as to preserve precious porcelain, coins, metal tools, and other valuables, said the researchers.

Seventy wells were also found around the coin hoard, which was near the battle frontline of the Song and Jin troops, making the researchers wonder whether the excavation site belonged to a hutted camp.

