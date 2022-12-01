China hopes Britain will nurture bilateral cooperation: FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 09:08, December 01, 2022

BEIJING, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian on Wednesday said that China hopes Britain will create a fair business environment for Chinese companies and favorable conditions for bilateral cooperation.

Zhao made the remarks at a regular press briefing when answering a query on the British government's planned investment in the Sizewell C nuclear power project and China General Nuclear Power Group's agreement to exit the project.

Citing the remarks of the spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in Britain, Zhao said China respected the Chinese company's decision.

In recent years, China, Britain and France have carried out cooperation on several nuclear power infrastructure projects in Britain, which are on the whole moving ahead, Zhao said.

"We hope that Britain will create a fair, just and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese companies and favorable conditions for China-Britain cooperation," Zhao said.

In response to British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's remarks that China poses a "systemic challenge" to the values and interests of Britain, Zhao said China follows an independent foreign policy of peace, and is a development partner and opportunity for other countries, not a threat or challenge.

"We grow our relations with other countries on the basis of mutual respect and win-win cooperation, and firmly defend our sovereignty, security and development interests," Zhao said.

The British side needs to discard the Cold War mentality, stop disseminating the so-called "China threat," and view China and its relations with China in an objective and rational light, Zhao added.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)