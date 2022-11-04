Ambassador calls on Chinese, British business communities to further promote cooperation

Xinhua) 21:51, November 04, 2022

LONDON, Nov. 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Ambassador to Britain Zheng Zeguang has encouraged the business communities of China and Britain to contribute their insight and strength to stronger practical cooperation between the two countries.

"Your contribution will go a long way to create more highlights of bilateral cooperation," said Zheng when addressing the Fifth China-UK Economic and Trade Forum on Wednesday in London.

The ambassador also shared with the audience the significance of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC), introducing key words including Chinese modernisation, high-quality development, and peace and cooperation.

The 20th CPC National Congress has underpinned new opportunities and new energy for China's relations with Europe and Britain, the ambassador noted.

"We should strive for mutual benefits and reject decoupling and disruption of industrial and supply chains. And we should champion multilateralism and resist unilateralism," he said.

Also speaking at the forum, Fang Wenjian, chairman of the China Chamber of Commerce in the UK, called on the participants to adopt an open and pragmatic mindset and take action to grasp the opportunities, and to create mutual benefits for the two peoples and societies of China and Britain.

Stephen Perry, chairman of Britain's 48 Group Club, also stressed that China is a great opportunity for the British. "It is important and vital to the British people, not just British businesses but we as a country, to engage with China and do business with China," he said.

Hosted by the China Chamber of Commerce in the UK, the forum gathered over 300 representatives from all walks of life to communicate and explore more opportunities for cooperation.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Du Mingming)