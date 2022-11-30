Afghanistan receives another 40 mln U.S. dollars in cash aid

Xinhua) 10:16, November 30, 2022

KABUL, Nov. 29 (Xinhua) -- Another 40 million U.S. dollars in humanitarian cash assistance arrived in Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Tuesday and were deposited in a private bank, said the Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB), the country's central bank, in a statement.

While appreciating the international community for sending humanitarian assistance in cash, the bank in the statement called for sending cash assistance via the banking system.

In the past couple of weeks, Kabul also received a similar cash aid of 40 million dollars, promoting the war-torn country's foreign exchange reserves to more than 1.5 billion dollars over the past year.

