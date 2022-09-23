Land corridor via rail connects Afghanistan to China as 1st freight arrives

Xinhua) 13:52, September 23, 2022

HAIRATAN, Afghanistan, Sept. 22 (Xinhua) -- The land corridor through railroad has linked landlocked Afghanistan to China as the first freight train arrived in the border town of Hairatan in Afghanistan's northern Balkh province on Thursday.

"It is a milestone and a positive step towards boosting trade and economic relations between Afghanistan and the neighboring countries," Qudratullah Abu Hamza, governor of Balkh province said after receiving the freight in Hairatan.

Welcoming the opening of the land corridor as a significant step towards enhancing economic relations in the region, Hamza said Afghanistan is determined to develop economic relations with all countries in the region.

Carrying 12 containers, the freight train started its journey from the Kashgar city of China 12 days ago and crossed Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan before arriving in Afghanistan on Thursday morning.

