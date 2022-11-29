We Are China

China unveils Shenzhou-15 crew for space station mission

By Sun Tianren and Gao Yuan (People's Daily App) 14:10, November 29, 2022

China will launch Shenzhou-15 manned spaceship at 11:08 pm Tuesday (Beijing Time) from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in Northwest China.

Astronauts Fei Junlong, Deng Qingming and Zhang Lu will carry out the spaceflight mission, and Fei will be the commander.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)