Int'l science payloads to enter China's space station next year: official

Xinhua) 13:38, November 28, 2022

JIUQUAN, Nov. 28 (Xinhua) -- A number of space science application projects jointly selected by China and the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA) or with the European Space Agency (ESA) are being implemented as planned, and related payloads will be launched to get into China's space station for experiments next year, according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) on Monday.

China will also welcome astronauts from other countries to enter its space station to conduct experiments, said Ji Qiming, assistant to the CMSA director, at a press conference.

To explore the unknown universe and develop space technology is the common course of human beings, and international cooperation is the trend of space development, Ji said.

During the development and construction of its space station, China has always adhered to the principles of peaceful utilization, equality, mutual benefit, and common development. It has carried out various exchanges and cooperation with many space agencies and international organizations, Ji said.

After the space station enters the application and development phase, China will continue to adhere to the development concept of openness and sharing, and carry out more and deeper pragmatic cooperation with countries and regions committed to the peaceful utilization of outer space, so that the scientific and technological achievements of China's space station will benefit all mankind, he said.

Many countries have made proposals to send their astronauts to join the flight missions of China's space station, said Ji, adding that China is working on the proposals and carrying out relevant preparations for training international astronauts.

