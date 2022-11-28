Reusable high-thrust rocket engine achieves successful trial runs
XI'AN, Nov. 27 (Xinhua) -- A 130-tonne class reusable liquid oxygen kerosene staged combustion cycle rocket engine has successfully completed trials twice, according to the Academy of Aerospace Propulsion Technology on Saturday.
The engine is designed to be an Earth-space shuttling power device for China's new generation of reusable carrier rockets. It has high comprehensive performance, strong expansion ability, and high reliability.
Some components of the engine adopt new technologies such as 3D printing, automatic welding, and intelligent assembly, said the academy, adding that the engine made breakthroughs in twice ignitions of high-pressure supplementary combustion and continuous variable thrust.
The engine is expected to serve the operation of the country's space station.
