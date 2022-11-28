China completes first in-orbit space fuel cell tests

The Long March-7 Y6 rocket, carrying cargo spacecraft Tianzhou-5, blasts off from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in south China's Hainan Province Nov. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

BEIJING, Nov. 27 (Xinhua) -- The space fuel cell payload onboard the Tianzhou-5 cargo spacecraft has completed its in-orbit tests, marking the first time China has conducted such tests, according to the China Academy of Space Technology (CAST).

The tests preliminarily validated the characteristics of the system in conditions such as vacuum, low temperature and microgravity, providing important data and theoretical support for the development and key technology research of the space fuel cell energy system, according to Wan Cheng'an, chief designer with the Beijing Spacecraft Manufacturing Co., Ltd., the developer of the system under the CAST.

The tests aim to provide support for the application of space fuel cell energy systems in the country's future major projects, including manned lunar exploration and deep space exploration, Wan said.

Tianzhou-5 was launched on Nov. 12 from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in the southern island province of Hainan.

