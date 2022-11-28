China discloses tasks of Shenzhou-15 manned space mission

JIUQUAN, Nov. 28 (Xinhua) -- The Shenzhou-15 astronauts will rotate with the Shenzhou-14 trio in orbit and carry out verification of long-term residence in China's space station at its three-module configuration, according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) on Monday.

The Shenzhou-15 mission will wrap up the last stage of the space station construction and kick off the first stage of its application and development, said Ji Qiming, assistant to the CMSA director, at a press conference.

During the mission, the Shenzhou-15 crew will also unlock, install and test 15 scientific experiment cabinets, and carry out more than 40 experiments and testing in the fields of space science research and application, space medicine, and space technology.

They will conduct extravehicular activities (EVAs) three to four times and complete the installation of the Mengtian lab module extended pump sets and the exposure payload platform, said Ji.

The crew will verify the exit mode of the cargo airlock cabin of the Mengtian module, and cooperate with the ground to complete six cargo exit tasks, said Ji.

They will perform regular platform testing, maintenance, and space station affairs management.

In addition, the Shenzhou-15 crew will carry out in-orbit health protection exercises, training, and drills, Ji added.

The Shenzhou-15 manned spaceship will be launched at 11:08 p.m. Tuesday (Beijing Time) from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China.

