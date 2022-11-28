Taikonauts of China's Shenzhou-15 mission meet press

Fei Junlong (C), Deng Qingming (R) and Zhang Lu, the three Chinese taikonauts for the upcoming Shenzhou-15 mission, meet the press at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, Nov. 28, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

JIUQUAN, Nov. 28 (Xinhua) -- Fei Junlong, Deng Qingming and Zhang Lu, the three Chinese taikonauts for the upcoming Shenzhou-15 mission, met the press on Monday.

The Shenzhou-15 manned spaceship is expected to be launched at 11:08 p.m. Tuesday (Beijing Time) from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, the China Manned Space Agency announced on Monday.

