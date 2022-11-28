Cold wave to sweep Beijing

Xinhua) 15:58, November 28, 2022

BEIJING, Nov. 28 (Xinhua) -- A cold wave will sweep through Beijing from Monday evening till Wednesday, causing a temperature drop of up to 16 degrees Celsius, said the municipal weather bureau.

Alerts for cold waves and gales were issued on Sunday.

The bureau said the highest daily temperature would drop from 13 degrees Celsius to minus 3 degrees Celsius during the forthcoming cold wave, which will also bring strong gales over the next three days.

Government departments, including agriculture, forestry, heating, and transport, have made preparations for the cold wave. Residents have also been advised to stay indoors and keep warm.

