A close look at production base of FIFA World Cup 2022 mascot 'La'eeb'

Ecns.cn) 14:06, November 28, 2022

Workers pack plush toys of Qatar 2022 mascot "La'eeb" at a factory in Dongguan, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 26, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Chuhong)

A Guangdong based company won the coveted contract for the production of a variety of official souvenirs.

