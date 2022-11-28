Home>>
A close look at production base of FIFA World Cup 2022 mascot 'La'eeb'
(Ecns.cn) 14:06, November 28, 2022
Workers pack plush toys of Qatar 2022 mascot "La'eeb" at a factory in Dongguan, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 26, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Chuhong)
A Guangdong based company won the coveted contract for the production of a variety of official souvenirs.
