2022 FIFA World Cup: Wales vs. Iran
Gareth Bale of Wales reacts before the Group B match between Wales and Iran at the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Nov. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)
Photo taken on Nov. 25, 2022 shows the performance before the Group B match between Wales and Iran at the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)
A fan reacts before the Group B match between Wales and Iran at the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Nov. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Lili)
A fan reacts before the Group B match between Wales and Iran at the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Nov. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Lili)
Gareth Bale of Wales drinks water before the Group B match between Wales and Iran at the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Nov. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)
Rob Page, head coach of Wales, reacts before the Group B match between Wales and Iran at the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Nov. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Zijian)
Players of Iran pose for group photos before the Group B match between Wales and Iran at the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Nov. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Lili)
Players of Wales react before the Group B match between Wales and Iran at the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Nov. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Zijian)
Carlos Queiroz, head coach of Iran, reacts before the Group B match between Wales and Iran at the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Nov. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)
FIFA President Gianni Infantino (front) reacts before the Group B match between Wales and Iran at the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Nov. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Zijian)
Chris Mepham (L) of Wales vies with Milad Mohammadi of Iran during the Group B match between Wales and Iran at the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Nov. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Cao Can)
Gareth Bale of Wales reacts during the Group B match between Wales and Iran at the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Nov. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Lili)
Chris Mepham (L) of Wales vies for a header during the Group B match between Wales and Iran at the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Nov. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Cao Can)
Kieffer Moore (bottom R) of Wales receives medical aid during the Group B match between Wales and Iran at the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Nov. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Lili)
Ethan Ampadu (front) of Wales controls the ball during the Group B match between Wales and Iran at the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Nov. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)
Ben Davies (bottom) of Wales vies with Mehdi Taremi of Iran during the Group B match between Wales and Iran at the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Nov. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Zijian)
Referee Mario Escobar (L) communicates with Ehsan Hajisafi of Iran during the Group B match between Wales and Iran at the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Nov. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Lili)
Sardar Azmoun (top) of Iran vies for a header during the Group B match between Wales and Iran at the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Nov. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Lili)
Gareth Bale (L) of Wales vies with Milad Mohammadi of Iran during the Group B match between Wales and Iran at the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Nov. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Lili)
Carlos Queiroz, head coach of Iran, reacts during the Group B match between Wales and Iran at the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Nov. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Lili)
Rob Page, head coach of Wales, reacts during the Group B match between Wales and Iran at the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Nov. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Cao Can)
Joe Rodon (front) of Wales vies with Sardar Azmoun of Iran during the Group B match between Wales and Iran at the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Nov. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Cao Can)
Gareth Bale of Wales reacts during the Group B match between Wales and Iran at the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Nov. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Lili)
Sardar Azmoun (L) of Iran vies with Joe Rodon of Wales during the Group B match between Wales and Iran at the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Nov. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Zijian)
Ethan Ampadu (3rd L) of Wales and Sardar Azmoun (5th L) of Iran vie for a header during the Group B match between Wales and Iran at the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Nov. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Lili)
Sardar Azmoun (C) of Iran controls the ball during the Group B match between Wales and Iran at the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Nov. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)
Hossein Hosseini (front), goalkeeper of Iran, makes a save during the Group B match between Wales and Iran at the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Nov. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Lili)
Morteza Pouraliganji (R) of Iran vies with Kieffer Moore of Wales during the Group B match between Wales and Iran at the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Nov. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Lili)
Gareth Bale of Wales reacts during the Group B match between Wales and Iran at the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Nov. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)
Hossein Hosseini (3rd R), goalkeeper of Iran, makes a save during the Group B match between Wales and Iran at the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Nov. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Lili)
Ethan Ampadu (bottom) of Wales reacts after falling down during the Group B match between Wales and Iran at the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Nov. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Lili)
Kieffer Moore (1st R) of Wales falls down during the Group B match between Wales and Iran at the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Nov. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)
Hossein Hosseini (top C), goalkeeper of Iran, makes a save during the Group B match between Wales and Iran at the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Nov. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Lili)
Sardar Azmoun (2nd R) of Iran vies for a header with Gareth Bale (1st R) of Wales during the Group B match between Wales and Iran at the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Nov. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)
Ali Gholizadeh (1st L) and Saeid Ezatolahi (3rd L) of Iran react during the Group B match between Wales and Iran at the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Nov. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)
Aaron Ramsey (L) of Wales vies with Ehsan Hajisafi (R) of Iran during the Group B match between Wales and Iran at the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Nov. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Zijian)
Photos
Related Stories
- Football fans in Türkiye say World Cup eradicates prejudices
- Brazil's Neymar, Danilo ruled out of World Cup group stage
- Ecuador hold Netherlands to draw with Valencia's third goal at Qatar World Cup
- Qatar's 'wonton wrapper prince' big hit
- United States hold England to goalless draw in World Cup stalemate
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.