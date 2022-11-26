2022 FIFA World Cup: Wales vs. Iran

Gareth Bale of Wales reacts before the Group B match between Wales and Iran at the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Nov. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

Photo taken on Nov. 25, 2022 shows the performance before the Group B match between Wales and Iran at the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

A fan reacts before the Group B match between Wales and Iran at the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Nov. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Lili)

A fan reacts before the Group B match between Wales and Iran at the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Nov. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Lili)

Gareth Bale of Wales drinks water before the Group B match between Wales and Iran at the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Nov. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

Rob Page, head coach of Wales, reacts before the Group B match between Wales and Iran at the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Nov. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Zijian)

Players of Iran pose for group photos before the Group B match between Wales and Iran at the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Nov. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Lili)

Players of Wales react before the Group B match between Wales and Iran at the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Nov. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Zijian)

Carlos Queiroz, head coach of Iran, reacts before the Group B match between Wales and Iran at the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Nov. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

FIFA President Gianni Infantino (front) reacts before the Group B match between Wales and Iran at the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Nov. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Zijian)

Chris Mepham (L) of Wales vies with Milad Mohammadi of Iran during the Group B match between Wales and Iran at the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Nov. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

Gareth Bale of Wales reacts during the Group B match between Wales and Iran at the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Nov. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Lili)

Chris Mepham (L) of Wales vies for a header during the Group B match between Wales and Iran at the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Nov. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

Kieffer Moore (bottom R) of Wales receives medical aid during the Group B match between Wales and Iran at the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Nov. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Lili)

Ethan Ampadu (front) of Wales controls the ball during the Group B match between Wales and Iran at the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Nov. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

Ben Davies (bottom) of Wales vies with Mehdi Taremi of Iran during the Group B match between Wales and Iran at the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Nov. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Zijian)

Referee Mario Escobar (L) communicates with Ehsan Hajisafi of Iran during the Group B match between Wales and Iran at the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Nov. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Lili)

Sardar Azmoun (top) of Iran vies for a header during the Group B match between Wales and Iran at the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Nov. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Lili)

Gareth Bale (L) of Wales vies with Milad Mohammadi of Iran during the Group B match between Wales and Iran at the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Nov. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Lili)

Carlos Queiroz, head coach of Iran, reacts during the Group B match between Wales and Iran at the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Nov. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Lili)

Rob Page, head coach of Wales, reacts during the Group B match between Wales and Iran at the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Nov. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

Joe Rodon (front) of Wales vies with Sardar Azmoun of Iran during the Group B match between Wales and Iran at the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Nov. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

Gareth Bale of Wales reacts during the Group B match between Wales and Iran at the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Nov. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Lili)

Sardar Azmoun (L) of Iran vies with Joe Rodon of Wales during the Group B match between Wales and Iran at the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Nov. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Zijian)

Ethan Ampadu (3rd L) of Wales and Sardar Azmoun (5th L) of Iran vie for a header during the Group B match between Wales and Iran at the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Nov. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Lili)

Sardar Azmoun (C) of Iran controls the ball during the Group B match between Wales and Iran at the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Nov. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

Hossein Hosseini (front), goalkeeper of Iran, makes a save during the Group B match between Wales and Iran at the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Nov. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Lili)

Morteza Pouraliganji (R) of Iran vies with Kieffer Moore of Wales during the Group B match between Wales and Iran at the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Nov. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Lili)

Gareth Bale of Wales reacts during the Group B match between Wales and Iran at the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Nov. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Hossein Hosseini (3rd R), goalkeeper of Iran, makes a save during the Group B match between Wales and Iran at the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Nov. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Lili)

Ethan Ampadu (bottom) of Wales reacts after falling down during the Group B match between Wales and Iran at the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Nov. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Lili)

Kieffer Moore (1st R) of Wales falls down during the Group B match between Wales and Iran at the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Nov. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Hossein Hosseini (top C), goalkeeper of Iran, makes a save during the Group B match between Wales and Iran at the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Nov. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Lili)

Sardar Azmoun (2nd R) of Iran vies for a header with Gareth Bale (1st R) of Wales during the Group B match between Wales and Iran at the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Nov. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Ali Gholizadeh (1st L) and Saeid Ezatolahi (3rd L) of Iran react during the Group B match between Wales and Iran at the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Nov. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

Aaron Ramsey (L) of Wales vies with Ehsan Hajisafi (R) of Iran during the Group B match between Wales and Iran at the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Nov. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Zijian)

