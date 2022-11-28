Chinese professor urges academic cooperation to facilitate Egypt's AI research

Xinhua) 09:59, November 28, 2022

CAIRO, Nov. 26 (Xinhua) -- A professor from China's elite Tsinghua University has called for increased cooperation between Chinese and Egyptian academic institutions to help advance artificial intelligence (AI) research in Egypt.

Xue Lan, dean of Schwarzman College and director of the Institute of International Governance of Artificial Intelligence at Tsinghua University, told a recent seminar in Cairo that cooperation between Chinese and Egyptian academic institutions could help the latter advance its basic research and train its talents in the AI field.

China can help developing countries like Egypt promote AI research, among other scientific and technological innovations, through cooperation between academic institutions, he said.

He also advocated the cooperation between Chinese and Egyptian companies and the establishment of joint ventures in order to transfer technology to Egypt that suits its own conditions.

When sharing China's experience in AI development, Xue said the country's reform and opening-up over the past four decades had contributed to its progress in the field. "No country could thrive in innovation without opening up and interacting with the global scientific community," he said.

The seminar was attended by representatives from the China Culture Center and the Chinese Embassy in Cairo, as well as Egyptian officials, professors, researchers, and businessmen, among other guests.

Dalia Younis, vice dean of the College of International Transport and Logistics at the Arab Academy for Science, Technology, and Maritime Transport, which is affiliated with the Cairo-based Arab League, urged Egyptian students to learn more about cutting-edge technologies in the field of AI to prepare for an innovation-based future.

"The establishment of joint educational programs in universities and schools is the first step in learning from a scientifically powerful country like China," Younis told Xinhua on the sidelines of the seminar.

