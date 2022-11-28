Home>>
DRC to hold presidential election in December 2023
(Xinhua) 09:49, November 28, 2022
KINSHASA, Nov. 26 (Xinhua) -- The Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI) in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) announced on Saturday the next presidential election will be held on December 20, 2023.
This announcement was made during an official ceremony organized Saturday in DRC's capital Kinshasa where Denis Kadima, president of the CENI, also made public the calendars for legislative, provincial and local elections.
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Wu Chaolan)
Photos
Related Stories
- Ambassador of the Democratic Republic of the Congo to China：“My dream is to travel all over China”
- UN voices concern over security in DRC
- Chinese envoy urges Security Council to respond to DRC concerns about sanctions
- DRC receives a batch of Chinese COVID-19 vaccines
- Chinese envoy calls for efforts to maintain political stability in DRC
- 31 dead, hundreds missing in DRC volcano disaster: UN
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.