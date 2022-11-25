People take part in Chicago Thanksgiving Parade
Dancers take part in Chicago Thanksgiving Parade on State Street in Chicago, the United States, on Nov. 24, 2022. (Photo by Joel Lerner/Xinhua)
People with animals take part in Chicago Thanksgiving Parade on State Street in Chicago, the United States, on Nov. 24, 2022. (Photo by Joel Lerner/Xinhua)
Dancers take part in Chicago Thanksgiving Parade on State Street in Chicago, the United States, on Nov. 24, 2022. (Photo by Joel Lerner/Xinhua)
People take part in Chicago Thanksgiving Parade on State Street in Chicago, the United States, on Nov. 24, 2022. (Photo by Joel Lerner/Xinhua)
A balloon of Felix the Cat is seen during Chicago Thanksgiving Parade on State Street in Chicago, the United States, on Nov. 24, 2022. (Photo by Joel Lerner/Xinhua)
Dancers take part in Chicago Thanksgiving Parade on State Street in Chicago, the United States, on Nov. 24, 2022. (Photo by Joel Lerner/Xinhua)
Photos
