People take part in Chicago Thanksgiving Parade

Xinhua) 09:56, November 25, 2022

Dancers take part in Chicago Thanksgiving Parade on State Street in Chicago, the United States, on Nov. 24, 2022. (Photo by Joel Lerner/Xinhua)

People with animals take part in Chicago Thanksgiving Parade on State Street in Chicago, the United States, on Nov. 24, 2022. (Photo by Joel Lerner/Xinhua)

Dancers take part in Chicago Thanksgiving Parade on State Street in Chicago, the United States, on Nov. 24, 2022. (Photo by Joel Lerner/Xinhua)

People take part in Chicago Thanksgiving Parade on State Street in Chicago, the United States, on Nov. 24, 2022. (Photo by Joel Lerner/Xinhua)

A balloon of Felix the Cat is seen during Chicago Thanksgiving Parade on State Street in Chicago, the United States, on Nov. 24, 2022. (Photo by Joel Lerner/Xinhua)

Dancers take part in Chicago Thanksgiving Parade on State Street in Chicago, the United States, on Nov. 24, 2022. (Photo by Joel Lerner/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Hongyu)