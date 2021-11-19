Lucky turkeys in U.S. to be pardoned for Thanksgiving

Ecns.cn) 14:33, November 19, 2021

Two turkeys named Peanut Butter and Jelly are presented in Washington, D.C., the United States, Nov. 18, 2021. They will be pardoned by the U.S. President for the 2021 Thanksgiving Day. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Mengtong)

