Lucky turkeys in U.S. to be pardoned for Thanksgiving
(Ecns.cn) 14:33, November 19, 2021
Two turkeys named Peanut Butter and Jelly are presented in Washington, D.C., the United States, Nov. 18, 2021. They will be pardoned by the U.S. President for the 2021 Thanksgiving Day. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Mengtong)
