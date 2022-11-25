We Are China

NE China's Jilin seeks new growth drivers for rural development with ice-snow resources

Xinhua) 08:23, November 25, 2022

Ski coach Zhang Zhanhua puts on his snow gear at the Lake Songhua Resort in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Nov. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

Northeast China's Jilin Province is taking advantage of its ice-snow resources in winter as it seeks new growth drivers for rural development.

Villager Yu Shufen does cleaning at the agritainment facility she runs near the Beidahu Ski Resort in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Nov. 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 15, 2022 shows tourists enjoying winter rime at the Lake Songhua Resort in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

Ski coach Zhang Zhanhua (3rd R) teaches skiing at the Lake Songhua Resort in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Nov. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

Wang Shuang, an employee at the Lake Songhua Resort, is on her way to a commuter bus stop after a day's work in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Nov. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 24, 2022 shows the Beidahu Ski Resort in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

Villager Yu Shufen prepares a meal for guests at the agritainment facility she runs near the Beidahu Ski Resort in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Nov. 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

Wang Shuang (L), an employee at the Lake Songhua Resort, talks with a guest in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Nov. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

Technician Li Lianguo checks cable car operation at the Beidahu Ski Resort in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Nov. 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

