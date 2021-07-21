Home>>
British vlogger decodes how livestreaming e-commerce boosts China's rural development
(Xinhua) 12:36, July 21, 2021
A British vlogger living in China has visited Pingli County in Ankang, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, to figure out how the young farmers there are bringing new vitality to rural economic development.
Livestreaming e-commerce has made great strides in China in recent years, with many young farmers who live in rural areas taking the chance to start their own online businesses and sell products directly to consumers nationwide.
