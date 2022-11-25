China-U.S. trade officials' dialogue candid, professional and constructive: ministry

BEIJING, Nov. 24 (Xinhua) -- The face-to-face dialogue between China's Commerce Minister Wang Wentao and U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai during the 29th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Economic Leaders' Meeting was candid, professional and constructive, the Ministry of Commerce said Thursday.

The dialogue was held after the meeting between the heads of state of China and the United States, said Shu Jueting, a spokesperson with the ministry, at a press conference.

The two trade officials discussed bilateral economic and trade issues as well as multilateral and regional trade cooperation, Shu said.

During the dialogue, Wang said that the two sides should have respect for each other, seek common ground while reserving differences, carry out constructive cooperation, and find concrete ways to solve problems on the basis of mutual trust.

While expressing solemn concern about the U.S. trade and investment restrictions, as well as Taiwan-related issues, Wang suggested that the two sides consider being open-minded to regional economic cooperation initiatives that are open, inclusive and conducive to solidarity and cooperation.

Wang also provided information about the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, stressing that China will steadfastly follow the Chinese path to modernization, promote opening-up, improve the business environment and seek peaceful development. Both sides agreed to maintain communication.

The face-to-face dialogue between the two sides helped deepen mutual understanding and improve coordination, Shu said.

"We will implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state at their meeting, and we hope that the United States will work with China to push bilateral economic and trade cooperation back on the path of steady and sound development," the spokesperson added.

