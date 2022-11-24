Home>>
China releases first ever Hard X-ray image of sun
(CGTN) 16:25, November 24, 2022
China released a stunning scientific image of the surface of the sun on Monday, the very first image produced by its "Hard X-ray Imager (HXI)" in space and the only of its kind available around the world.
