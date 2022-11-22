Gorgeous lighting at Beijing Workers Stadium under renovation wows citizens

People's Daily Online) 15:12, November 22, 2022

The Beijing Workers Stadium, which is undergoing protective renovation, stunned citizens as it lit up the night sky and revealed its renewed splendor during a recent lighting system test. As the system switched to different light colors, the building offered a breathtakingly dynamic night view.

The major renovation project is expected to be completed in December 2022.

