Gorgeous lighting at Beijing Workers Stadium under renovation wows citizens
(People's Daily Online) 15:12, November 22, 2022
The Beijing Workers Stadium, which is undergoing protective renovation, stunned citizens as it lit up the night sky and revealed its renewed splendor during a recent lighting system test. As the system switched to different light colors, the building offered a breathtakingly dynamic night view.
The major renovation project is expected to be completed in December 2022.
