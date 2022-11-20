Full text: Joint Statement between the People's Republic of China and the Kingdom of Thailand

BANGKOK, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday held talks with Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha here, with both sides reaching a consensus on building a China-Thailand community with a shared future.

After the meeting, leaders of the two countries issued the Joint Statement between the People's Republic of China and the Kingdom of Thailand on Working towards a China-Thailand Community with a Shared Future for Enhanced Stability, Prosperity and Sustainability.

The following is the full text of the statement:

19 November 2022, Bangkok

1. At the invitation of H.E. General Prayut Chan-o-cha, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Thailand, H.E. Xi Jinping, President of the People's Republic of China, attended the 29th APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Bangkok, Thailand and visited Thailand on 17-19 November 2022. On 19 November 2022, President Xi Jinping held talks with Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha at the Government House. Both sides reached a new important consensus on building a China-Thailand community with a shared future for enhanced stability, prosperity and sustainability, and discussed the present and future development of bilateral relations.

2. China congratulated Thailand for its success in hosting the 29th APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting, which has showcased the Asia-Pacific's concerted effort in advancing the APEC Putrajava Vision 2040 of an open, dynamic, resilient and peaceful Asia-Pacific community through enhanced solidarity and cooperation. Thailand congratulated China on the complete success of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and President Xi Jinping on his re-election as the General Secretary of the Central Committee of the CPC and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, and expressed confidence that China will realize the Second Centenary Goal of building itself into a great modern socialist country in all respects and advance the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts through a Chinese path to modernization.

3. Both sides agreed that on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the China-Thailand Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership, the announcement of building a China-Thailand community with a shared future for enhanced stability, prosperity and sustainability will chart the future directions of the relations, and reaffirmed that "China and Thailand are as close as one family", as the two countries prepare for the 50th anniversary of the establishment of China-Thailand diplomatic relations in 2025.

4. Both sides reaffirmed commitment to further enhancing mutual trust, understanding and support on major issues of principle concerning national sovereignty, unification and territorial integrity. The Chinese side respects the national independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Thailand. The Thai side firmly upholds the One China Policy, and recognizes Taiwan as an inalienable part of China and the Government of the People's Republic of China as the sole legal government representing the whole of China. The Thai side supports China's "One Country, Two Systems" principle.

5. Both sides applauded the progress in terms of practical cooperation in all fields in China-Thailand relations despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, as evidenced by high-level exchanges and convening of meetings under various bilateral cooperation mechanisms. Both sides agreed to strengthen strategic communication and emphasized the importance of full and effective implementation of the Joint Action Plan on China-Thailand Strategic Cooperation between the Government of the People's Republic of China and the Government of the Kingdom of Thailand (2022-2026) and the Cooperation Plan between the Government of the People's Republic of China and the Government of the Kingdom of Thailand on Jointly Promoting the Silk Road Economic Belt and the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road, with a view to advancing practical cooperation in all fields and supporting the building of the China-Thailand community with a shared future for enhanced stability, prosperity and sustainability.

6. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to realizing the China-Thailand-Laos Connectivity Development Corridor Outlook connecting the China-Laos railway with Thailand's railway system, which will enhance logistics networks to promote trade and investment as well as sub-regional development. Both sides also placed importance on promoting synergies between Thailand's Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) and China's Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) as well as the Yangtze River Delta (YRD), particularly in industrial cooperation in high potential industries, including electric vehicles.

7. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to cooperating in the post-COVID social and economic recovery, alleviating impacts from global economic downturns and disruption of supply chains as well as securing energy and food security through expansion of bilateral trade volume and facilitation of trade, including agricultural products and other fields. Both sides also recognized the importance of expanding cooperation in areas which are supportive to future development, such as digital economy, clean energy, and supply chain security. Both sides agreed to expand investment in high-tech industries such as green economy and artificial intelligence to achieve high-quality development.

8. Both sides agreed to exchange best practices and governance experience in areas of mutual benefit, such as health, poverty alleviation and rural development, and strengthen cooperation on combating transnational crimes, in particular drug trafficking, online gambling and call center scam operations.

9. Both sides reaffirmed the importance of enhancing people-to-people exchanges for promoting goodwill, friendship and cross-cultural understanding. In this regard, both sides expressed satisfaction with the resumption of international flights between China and Thailand. The Thai side looked forward to welcoming tourists from China upon relaxation of travel measures in China. The Thai side also expressed appreciation to the Chinese side for authorizing the gradual return of Thai students to China to continue their study. Both sides agreed to cooperate on the revitalization of high-quality tourism and enhance cooperation in the fields of education, culture, media and information and between sister cities in accordance with the principles of equality, mutual benefit and sustainability.

10. Both sides agreed to work closely to drive forward sub-regional cooperation and promote synergy between the Ayeyawady-Chao Phraya-Mekong Economic Cooperation Strategy (ACMECS) and the Lancang-Mekong Cooperation (LMC), with a view to deepening sub-regional integration, promoting connectivity, trade and investment, as well as strengthening resilience through cooperation on health, food and energy security, water resources and digitalization. In this connection, Thailand reaffirmed its readiness to assume the LMC's Co-chairmanship in next term.

11. Both sides will implement the consensus reached at the China-ASEAN Special Summit to Commemorate the 30th Anniversary of China-ASEAN Dialogue Relations, uphold regionalism and jointly maintain ASEAN centrality in the evolving regional architecture, and advance the China-ASEAN Comprehensive Strategic Partnership through the building of a peaceful, safe and secure, prosperous, beautiful, and amicable home. Both sides will promote mutually beneficial cooperation between the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP) and ensure quality implementation of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).

12. Both sides attached great importance to strengthening cooperation under the Global Development Initiative to accelerate the momentum towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030. China commended the Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) Economy proposed by Thailand and stood ready to seek balanced, sustainable, and inclusive growth together with Thailand based on a people-centered development philosophy.

13. Both sides agreed that China and Thailand share broad common interests in many aspects in maintaining regional and global peace and stability, and will explore cooperation under the framework of the Global Security Initiative and maintain close communication and coordination in addressing the impacts of traditional and non-traditional security challenges such as terrorism, climate change, and cyber-security.

14. Both sides will make joint efforts to promote multilateralism and international cooperation at all levels, by strengthening coordination and cooperation at the United Nations and other multilateral frameworks, with a view to promoting peace, security, prosperity and sustainable development for all as well as responding to new threats and challenges.

15. Other cooperation documents in such fields as investment, e-commerce, and science and technology were signed during the visit.

