Indonesian, Thai versions of TV program on classics quoted by Xi launched
(Xinhua) 09:12, November 15, 2022
BEIJING, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- The Indonesian and Thai versions of a feature film about the Chinese classics quoted by President Xi Jinping were broadcast in Indonesia and Thailand starting Monday.
China Media Group collaborated with two television stations in Indonesia and Thailand for the production of the feature film that presents classic sayings and traditional stories Xi had cited.
Also on Monday, "China on a New Journey," a multi-language documentary on the country's pursuit of modernization, started to make its debut on televisions in countries including Thailand, Cambodia, India, Laos, Nigeria, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Turkey.
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)
