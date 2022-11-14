Xi replies to letter from young aviation workers, engineers in Aviation Industry Corporation of China

Xinhua) 08:02, November 14, 2022

BEIJING, Nov. 13 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, president of the People's Republic of China and chairman of the Central Military Commission, on Saturday wrote back to young workers and engineers from the "Luo Yang Youth Commando" of the Shenyang Aircraft Corporation under the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC), encouraging them to study and implement the spirit of the 20th CPC National Congress and contribute to China's aviation industry.

In his letter, Xi said, with Comrade Luo Yang as an example, you have devoted yourselves to aviation equipment research and development at the frontline and worked hand in hand in the urgent, difficult and dangerous tasks. Such spirit of hard work in unity is invaluable.

Xi pointed out, you said in the letter that you will thoroughly study and implement the spirit of the 20th CPC National Congress to dedicate your youth to the building of China into a strong aviation country, and that is great. To turn the grand blueprint drawn at the 20th CPC National Congress into reality, young people from all walks of life need to step forward to contribute as much as they can. I hope that you will continue to carry forward the spirit of serving the country by developing aviation, be of one mind for joint endeavor to promote self-reliance and self-improvement in aviation science and technology as well as the high-quality development of aviation industry, Xi said. I hope that you will strive to be good young people of the new era who have lofty ideals, dare to shoulder responsibilities, and work hard, so as to make further contributions to building China into a modern socialist country in all respects and promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation at all fronts, Xi said.

On November 26, 2012, Xi Jinping, in his capacity as general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, delivered important instructions after Luo Yang died in the line of duty. Luo was the on-site director-in-chief of the J-15 fighter jet project and chairman and general manager of the AVIC Shenyang Aircraft Corporation. In the instructions, Xi urged all Party members and officials to learn from Luo's virtues and treasured spirit. Since 2013, with the "Luo Yang Youth Commando" as an carrier, the AVIC has organized youths to learn from Luo Yang's spirit and be pioneers in urgent and dangerous tasks, in which a total of 370,000 people have participated.

Recently, the representatives of the first group of "Luo Yang Youth Commando" of the AVIC Shenyang Aircraft Corporation wrote a letter to Xi, reporting what they have achieved in learning from and putting into practice Luo Yang's spirit in the frontline of scientific research and production in the past ten years, and expressing the determination to continue to work hard and serve the country.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)