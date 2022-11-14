Full text of Xi Jinping's letter to young aviation workers, engineers in Aviation Industry Corporation of China

Xinhua) 08:13, November 14, 2022

BEIJING, Nov. 13 (Xinhua) -- The following is the full text of Xi Jinping's letter to young aviation workers and engineers of the Aviation Industry Corporation of China.

Comrades from the "Luo Yang Youth Commando" of the Aviation Industry Corporation of China Shenyang Aircraft Corporation,

I have received your letter. With Comrade Luo Yang as an example, you have devoted yourselves to aviation equipment research and development at the frontline and worked hand in hand in the urgent, difficult and dangerous tasks. Such spirit of hard work in unity is invaluable.

You said in the letter that you will thoroughly study and implement the spirit of the 20th Communist Party of China (CPC) National Congress to dedicate your youth to the building of China into a strong aviation country. That is great. To turn the grand blueprint drawn at the 20th CPC National Congress into reality, young people from all walks of life need to step forward to contribute as much as they can. I hope that you will continue to carry forward the spirit of serving the country by developing aviation, be of one mind for joint endeavor to promote self-reliance and self-improvement in aviation science and technology as well as the high-quality development of aviation industry. I hope that you will strive to be good young people of the new era who have lofty ideals, dare to shoulder responsibilities, and work hard, so as to make further contributions to building China into a modern socialist country in all respects and promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation at all fronts.

Xi Jinping

November 12, 2022

