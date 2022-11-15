In pics: Wuling Air EVs for transit service to delegates and staff members of G20

Xinhua) 08:27, November 15, 2022

Wuling Air EVs are pictured at a service station in Bali, Indonesia, Nov. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Zulkarnain)

The new energy vehicles, all provided by SAIC General Motors Wuling Motor Indonesia, are official vehicles for transit service to delegates and staff members of the 17th Group of 20 (G20) Summit being held in Bali.

Wuling Air EVs are pictured at the main venue of the 17th Group of 20 (G20) Summit in Bali, Indonesia, Nov. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

