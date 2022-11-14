Home>>
Xi says looks forward to working with Biden to bring bilateral ties back on track
(Xinhua) 19:39, November 14, 2022
BALI, Indonesia, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Monday that he is ready to have a candid and in-depth exchange of views with U.S. President Joe Biden on issues of strategic importance in China-U.S. relations and on major global and regional issues.
During their meeting, Xi said he also looks forward to working with Biden to bring China-U.S. relations back to the track of healthy and stable growth to the benefit of the two countries and the whole world.
