Xi, Biden meet in Bali, Indonesia
(Photo/Xinhua)
BALI, Indonesia, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and his U.S. counterpart, Joe Biden, met on Monday ahead of the Group of 20 summit in Indonesia's resort island of Bali.
More Stories:
>>Xi says looks forward to working with Biden to bring bilateral ties back on track
Xi said Monday that he is ready to have a candid and in-depth exchange of views with U.S. President Joe Biden on issues of strategic importance in China-U.S. relations and on major global and regional issues.
>>Xi says China, U.S. need to work with all countries to promote world peace, development
Xi said that China and the United States need to work with all countries to bring more hope to world peace, greater confidence in global stability and stronger impetus to common development.
>>Xi says world expects China, U.S. to properly handle bilateral ties
Xi emphasized that, in this time and age, great changes are unfolding in ways like never before, saying that humanity is confronted with unprecedented challenges and the world has come to a crossroads.
>>Xi says face-to-face exchange with Biden cannot be substituted by other communication channels
Xi Jinping said on Monday during his meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden that though the two leaders have remained communication via video-conferences, phone calls and letters, none of them can really substitute face-to-face exchanges.
>>Leaders of China, U.S. need to chart right course for bilateral ties, says Xi
Xi Jinping said that as leaders of two major countries, they need to chart the right course and find the right direction for bilateral ties and elevate the relationship.
>>Xi says China, U.S. should take history as mirror to guide the future
Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday during his meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden that the two countries should take history as a mirror and let it guide the future.
(Photo/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese and US heads of state maintain regular contact through various means: MFA
- China slams U.S. move to pressure others to join tech blockade
- Wang Yi urges US not to be 'blinded by ideology' in phone call with Blinken
- U.S., China need to take inspiration from history to improve bilateral ties -- takeaway from NCUSCR Gala Dinner
- For all the lofty talk, dirty deeds remain the hallmark of US policy: China Daily editorial
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.