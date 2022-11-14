Xi, Biden meet in Bali, Indonesia

BALI, Indonesia, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and his U.S. counterpart, Joe Biden, met on Monday ahead of the Group of 20 summit in Indonesia's resort island of Bali.

>>Xi says looks forward to working with Biden to bring bilateral ties back on track

Xi said Monday that he is ready to have a candid and in-depth exchange of views with U.S. President Joe Biden on issues of strategic importance in China-U.S. relations and on major global and regional issues.

>>Xi says China, U.S. need to work with all countries to promote world peace, development

Xi said that China and the United States need to work with all countries to bring more hope to world peace, greater confidence in global stability and stronger impetus to common development.

>>Xi says world expects China, U.S. to properly handle bilateral ties

Xi emphasized that, in this time and age, great changes are unfolding in ways like never before, saying that humanity is confronted with unprecedented challenges and the world has come to a crossroads.

>>Xi says face-to-face exchange with Biden cannot be substituted by other communication channels

Xi Jinping said on Monday during his meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden that though the two leaders have remained communication via video-conferences, phone calls and letters, none of them can really substitute face-to-face exchanges.

>>Leaders of China, U.S. need to chart right course for bilateral ties, says Xi

Xi Jinping said that as leaders of two major countries, they need to chart the right course and find the right direction for bilateral ties and elevate the relationship.

>>Xi says China, U.S. should take history as mirror to guide the future

Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday during his meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden that the two countries should take history as a mirror and let it guide the future.

