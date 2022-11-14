Xi says China, U.S. should take history as mirror to guide the future

Xinhua) 18:06, November 14, 2022

BALI, Indonesia, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday during his meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden that the two countries should take history as a mirror and let it guide the future.

