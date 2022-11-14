Home>>
Xi says face-to-face exchange with Biden cannot be substituted by other communication channels
(Xinhua) 18:19, November 14, 2022
(Photo/Xinhua)
BALI, Indonesia, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday during his meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden that though the two leaders have remained communication via video-conferences, phone calls and letters, none of them can really substitute face-to-face exchanges.
