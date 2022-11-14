China's Golden Rooster Awards winners announced

November 14, 2022

Cast of the film "The Battle at Lake Changjin" pose at the red carpet ceremony of the 2022 China Golden Rooster and Hundred Flowers Film Festival in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, Nov. 12, 2022. (Photo by Zeng Demeng/Xinhua)

XIAMEN, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- Winners of the 35th Golden Rooster Awards have been announced in Xiamen, east China's Fujian Province.

Winners of 20 awards for the best actor, actress, director and feature film, among others, were announced at the highly-anticipated closing ceremony of the 2022 China Golden Rooster and Hundred Flowers Film Festival on Saturday.

The war epic "The Battle at Lake Changjin" snatched up two trophies -- best feature film and best director -- to become one of the biggest winners.

Set during the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-1953), "The Battle at Lake Changjin" tells the story of Chinese People's Volunteers fighting bravely in freezing weather in a vital campaign at Lake Changjin, also known as Chosin Reservoir. The film was the indisputable superstar of 2021 and earned a whopping 5.77 billion yuan (about 811.7 million U.S. dollars).

Zhu Yilong won the best actor award for his performance in "Lighting Up the Stars," this year's tear-jerker family drama telling a story about a funeral director who accidentally crosses paths with a girl who brings about an unexpected change in his attitude toward life. The best actress award went to Xi Meijuan for her performance in "Song of Spring," a feature film telling a family story about an 85-year-old mother taking care of her 65-year-old daughter who suffers from Alzheimer's disease.

Launched in 1981, the Golden Rooster Awards is a national event sponsored by the China Federation of Literary and Art Circles and the China Film Association.

